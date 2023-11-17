Soirée Abba Story Grand Chapiteau Beaujeu, 17 novembre 2023, Beaujeu.

Beaujeu,Rhône

Les Sarmentelles vous proposent une soirée Abba Story! Venez revivre les plus grands succès du groupe suédois. Ambiance festive assurée! Pour accompagner ce moment festif, un choix de menus dans la tradition des bouchons lyonnais..

2023-11-17 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . EUR.

Grand Chapiteau Promenade des Sarmentelles

Beaujeu 69430 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



For this first evening of the weekend, Les Sarmentelles offers you an Abba Story evening! Come and relive the greatest hits of the Swedish band. Festive atmosphere assured! To accompany this festive moment, a choice of menus in the tradition of the bouchons Lyonnais.

Les Sarmentelles le invita a una velada Abba Story Venga a revivir los grandes éxitos del grupo sueco. El ambiente festivo está garantizado Para acompañar esta ocasión festiva, una selección de menús en la tradición de los bouchons lioneses.

Les Sarmentelles bieten Ihnen einen Abend mit Abba Story! Erleben Sie die größten Erfolge der schwedischen Gruppe. Eine festliche Stimmung ist garantiert! Um diesen festlichen Moment zu begleiten, bieten wir Ihnen eine Auswahl an Menüs in der Tradition der Bouchons Lyonnais.

