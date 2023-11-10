Calza Trio Grand Café Casteljaloux
Soirée musique + repas au Grand Café.
Concert gratuit : CALZA TRIO.
2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . EUR.
Grand Café
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Music evening + meal at the Grand Café.
Free concert: CALZA TRIO
Una noche de música y comida en el Grand Café.
Concierto gratuito: CALZA TRIO
Musikabend + Essen im Grand Café.
Kostenloses Konzert : CALZA TRIO
