Calza Trio Grand Café Casteljaloux Catégories d’Évènement: Casteljaloux

Lot-et-Garonne Calza Trio Grand Café Casteljaloux, 10 novembre 2023, Casteljaloux. Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne Soirée musique + repas au Grand Café.

Concert gratuit : CALZA TRIO.

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . EUR.

Grand Café

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Music evening + meal at the Grand Café.

Free concert: CALZA TRIO Una noche de música y comida en el Grand Café.

Concierto gratuito: CALZA TRIO Musikabend + Essen im Grand Café.

Kostenloses Konzert : CALZA TRIO Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Casteljaloux, Lot-et-Garonne Autres Lieu Grand Café Adresse Grand Café Ville Casteljaloux Departement Lot-et-Garonne Lieu Ville Grand Café Casteljaloux latitude longitude 44.314;0.08629

Grand Café Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/casteljaloux/