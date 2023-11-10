Calza Trio Grand Café Casteljaloux, 10 novembre 2023, Casteljaloux.

Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée musique + repas au Grand Café.
Concert gratuit : CALZA TRIO.
2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . EUR.
Grand Café
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Music evening + meal at the Grand Café.
Free concert: CALZA TRIO

Una noche de música y comida en el Grand Café.
Concierto gratuito: CALZA TRIO

Musikabend + Essen im Grand Café.
Kostenloses Konzert : CALZA TRIO

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne