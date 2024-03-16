Grand Bal Swing à la Bellevilloise La Bellevilloise Paris, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Grand Bal Swing à la Bellevilloise La Bellevilloise Paris
Le samedi 16 mars 2024
de 19h00 à 23h45
.Tout public. payant
De 12 à 15 euros.
Le 16 mars à partir de 19h00, participez au Grand Bal swing à la Bellevilloise !
Dans la très grande salle du LOFT, venez célébrer avec l’équipe de Swingydibop, le jazz et le swing !
Programme :
19h15 : « Test le swing! » – Initiez-vous à la danse à deux.
20h30 : Concert en live avec « Joë Santoni Sextet Band : Swing for dancers only »
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer 75020
Métro -> 3 : Gambetta (Paris) (608m)
Bus -> 96 : Henri Chevreau (Paris) (223m)
Vélib -> Boyer – Ménilmontant (54.96m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo
Contact : https://shotgun.live/fr/events/grand-bal-swing-16-03
