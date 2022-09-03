Grand bal avec Rémi Geffroy septet – Odysseus & Invités L’ostal,Rampoux (46)

Grand bal avec Rémi Geffroy septet – Odysseus & Invités L’ostal,Rampoux (46), 3 septembre 2022, . Grand bal avec Rémi Geffroy septet – Odysseus & Invités

L’ostal, Rampoux (46), le samedi 3 septembre à 20:30

**Grand Bal de rentrée avec** : – [Rémi Geffroy septet](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAYWeM1B7jQ) (Odysseus) – [Aurélien Claranbaux solo](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cag56zalXHI) – [Supernovas](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GY1_6iL1u4&t=25s) Réservation bientôt disponible *source : événement [Grand bal avec Rémi Geffroy septet – Odysseus & Invités](https://agendatrad.org/e/35236) publié sur [AgendaTrad](https://agendatrad.org/)*

12 euros

avec Aurélien Claranbaux Solo, Rémi Geffroy et Supernovas L’ostal,Rampoux (46) le village L’ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-09-03T20:30:00 2022-09-03T01:00:00

Détails Autres Lieu L'ostal,Rampoux (46) Adresse le village L'ostal, 46340 Rampoux, France lieuville L'ostal,Rampoux (46)