Festival de cinéma Gramat Avenue Paul Mazet, 12 mai 2023, Gramat.

Le 2ème festival de cinéma de Gramat du 12 au 14 mai. Le cœur de ce festival s’articule autour d’une programmation cinématographique variée. De nombreuses animations viendront étayer les propositions filmiques tout au long du week-end.

Buvette samedi et dimanche..

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . EUR.

Avenue Paul Mazet

Gramat 46500 Lot Occitanie



The 2nd Gramat Film Festival from May 12 to 14. The heart of this festival revolves around a varied film program. Many animations will come to support the filmic proposals throughout the weekend.

Refreshment bar on Saturday and Sunday.

El 2º Festival de Cine de Gramat del 12 al 14 de mayo. El corazón de este festival se basa en una variada programación cinematográfica. Durante todo el fin de semana se celebrarán numerosos actos para apoyar las propuestas cinematográficas.

Bar de refrescos el sábado y el domingo.

Das 2. Filmfestival in Gramat vom 12. bis 14. Mai. Das Herzstück des Festivals ist ein vielfältiges Filmprogramm. Das ganze Wochenende über werden zahlreiche Animationen die Filmvorführungen unterstützen.

Getränkeausschank am Samstag und Sonntag.

