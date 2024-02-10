Exposition Big Baz’art #5 Graffiti Compagnie Le pouliguen, samedi 10 février 2024.

Exposition Big Baz’art #5 Informations à venir. 10 février – 10 mars Graffiti Compagnie Entrée libre: 0

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-10T10:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T12:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-10T10:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-10T12:30:00+01:00

Informations à venir.

Graffiti Compagnie 27 rue du Général Leclerc 44510 Le pouliguen Le pouliguen 44510 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 07 13 36 50 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « graffiticompagnie@orange.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/exposition-big-baz-art-5-le-pouliguen.html »}]

CULTURE EXPOSITION