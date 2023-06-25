Vide-greniers au moulin, 25 juin 2023, Gouville-sur-Mer.

Vide-greniers au moulin, animations : maquettes, concours, vente de farine… Entrée libre..

2023-06-25 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:00:00. .

Gouville-sur-Mer 50560 Manche Normandie



Flea market at the mill, animations: models, contest, sale of flour… Free entrance.

Mercadillo en el molino, actividades: maquetas, concurso, venta de harina… Entrada gratuita.

Flohmarkt in der Mühle, Animationen: Modelle, Wettbewerbe, Verkauf von Mehl… Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par Coutances Tourisme