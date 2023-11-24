Goûter musical Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun Paris
Catégories d’Évènement:
Goûter musical Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun Paris, 24 novembre 2023, Paris.
Le vendredi 24 novembre 2023
de 17h30 à 18h30
.Public adolescents adultes. gratuit
De retour le 24 novembre, le goûter musical des discothécaires
Venez découvrir nouveautés et coups de coeur des bibliothécaires !
Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun 74 rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris
Contact : +33143379654 bibliotheque.mohammed-arkoun@paris.fr https://facebook.com/BibArkoun https://facebook.com/BibArkoun
Bibliothèque Mohammed Arkoun