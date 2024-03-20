Goûter Mondrian et atelier origami Mondrian Bordeaux Les Carmes Bordeaux, mercredi 20 mars 2024.

Goûter Mondrian et atelier origami Profitez d’un goûter sur notre terrasse et d’un atelier d’origami pour stimuler la créativité de vos enfants autour d’une formule gourmande pour petits et grands. 20 et 27 mars Mondrian Bordeaux Les Carmes Sur inscription

Début : 2024-03-20T16:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-20T17:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-27T16:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-27T17:30:00+01:00

FORMULE ENFANT

Guimauve fraise tagada, cookie tout chocolat, choux chocolat noisette

Tartelette caramel salé, madeleine vanillée, financier Amande, boisson au choix

20€

FORMULE ADULTE

Choux chocolat noisette, roulé matcha framboise, sablé pomme soba, madeleine vanillée, financier amande, tartelette citron yuzu, boisson au choix

30€

Mondrian Bordeaux Les Carmes 81 cours du médoc 33300 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33300 Chartrons – Grand Parc – Jardin Public Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 35 54 10 85 morimoto.bordeaux@mondrianhotels.com

Mathilde Ranchon