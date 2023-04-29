Châteaux en Fête – Château de Jaurias 208 route du Château, 29 avril 2023, Gout-Rossignol.

FOLKISTAN

Bienvenue au Folkistan, un temps suspendu où vos pieds pourront rencontrer des danses en cercle et danses folk du monde (périgourdines, tsiganes, israéliennes, hongroises, africaines, françaises…) ! Venez et laisser vous guider pas à pas pour les apprendre en un rien de temps et vivre un moment convivial, joyeux et dansant ! Le voyage commencera évidemment au rythme de l’accordéon et de la vielle des Chanterelles de Goût Rossignol.

Gratuite

Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli à l’intérieur en cas de mauvais temps.

208 route du Château Château de Jaurias

Gout-Rossignol 24320 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Welcome to Folkistan, a suspended time where your feet can meet circle dances and folk dances from around the world (Perigord, Gypsy, Israeli, Hungarian, African, French…)! Come and let us guide you step by step to learn them in no time and live a friendly, joyful and dancing moment! The journey will obviously start to the rhythm of the accordion and the hurdy-gurdy of the Chanterelles de Goût Rossignol.

Free

This animation is planned outside with the possibility of folding inside in case of bad weather

Bienvenido a Folkistan, un tiempo suspendido donde sus pies podrán encontrarse con danzas en círculo y bailes folclóricos de todo el mundo (perigordés, gitano, israelí, húngaro, africano, francés…) Ven y déjate guiar paso a paso para aprenderlas en un abrir y cerrar de ojos y vivir un momento de amistad, alegría y baile Por supuesto, el viaje comenzará al ritmo del acordeón y la zanfona de los Chanterelles de Goût Rossignol.

Gratis

Este acto se celebrará al aire libre, con la posibilidad de trasladarse al interior en caso de mal tiempo

Willkommen in Folkistan, einer schwebenden Zeit, in der Ihre Füße auf Kreistänze und Volkstänze aus aller Welt treffen können (Perigourdines, Zigeuner, Israelis, Ungarn, Afrikaner, Franzosen …)! Kommen Sie und lassen Sie sich Schritt für Schritt anleiten, um sie in kürzester Zeit zu erlernen und einen geselligen, fröhlichen und tanzenden Moment zu erleben! Die Reise wird natürlich im Rhythmus des Akkordeons und der Drehleier der Chanterelles de Goût Rossignol beginnen.

Kostenlos

Diese Animation ist im Freien vorgesehen, bei schlechtem Wetter besteht die Möglichkeit, sich nach innen zurückzuziehen

