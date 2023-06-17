Amourez-vous ! Église des cordeliers, 17 juin 2023, Gourdon.

Crée par l’artiste Gary’Indy et coorganisé avec l’artiste Carmeluna a pour but de mettre en couleurs l’ensemble de la ville de Gourdon !.

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 . EUR.

Église des cordeliers

Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie



Created by the artist Gary Indy and co-organized with the artist Carmeluna aims to put in colors the whole city of Gourdon!

Creado por el artista Gary Indy y coorganizado con la artista Carmeluna, ¡el objetivo es poner todo Gourdon en color!

Der von der Künstlerin Gary?Indy ins Leben gerufene und mit der Künstlerin Carmeluna organisierte Wettbewerb hat zum Ziel, die gesamte Stadt Gourdon in Farbe zu tauchen!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT Gourdon