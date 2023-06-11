mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

 »De l’Eau d’Ici à l’Eau de Là » : « Moby Dick » ÉCOUTE S’IL PLEUT Gourdon

Catégories d’Évènement:
ÉCOUTE S'IL PLEUT Gourdon 2023-06-11

 »De l’Eau d’Ici à l’Eau de Là » : « Moby Dick » ÉCOUTE S’IL PLEUT, 11 juin 2023, Gourdon.

Dans le cadre du Festival « entre mer et océan » : « Moby Dick ou l’épopée d’Ismaël » par Eliane Davy et Guillaume Roussilhe..
2023-06-11 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .
ÉCOUTE S’IL PLEUT
Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie

As part of the Festival « Between Sea and Ocean »: « Moby Dick or the epic of Ismae?l » by Eliane Davy and Guillaume Roussilhe.

En el marco del Festival « Entre el mar y el océano »: « Moby Dick o la epopeya de Ismael », de Eliane Davy y Guillaume Roussilhe.

Im Rahmen des Festivals « entre mer et océan »: « Moby Dick ou l’e?pope?e d?Ismae?l » von Eliane Davy und Guillaume Roussilhe.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Gourdon

Détails

Date:
11 juin 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
ÉCOUTE S'IL PLEUT
Adresse
ÉCOUTE S'IL PLEUT
Ville
Gourdon
Departement
Lot
Lieu Ville
ÉCOUTE S'IL PLEUT Gourdon

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Gourdon Lot
Gourdon Lot

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?