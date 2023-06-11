»De l’Eau d’Ici à l’Eau de Là » : « Moby Dick » ÉCOUTE S’IL PLEUT, 11 juin 2023, Gourdon.

Dans le cadre du Festival « entre mer et océan » : « Moby Dick ou l’épopée d’Ismaël » par Eliane Davy et Guillaume Roussilhe..

2023-06-11 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

ÉCOUTE S’IL PLEUT

Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie



As part of the Festival « Between Sea and Ocean »: « Moby Dick or the epic of Ismae?l » by Eliane Davy and Guillaume Roussilhe.

En el marco del Festival « Entre el mar y el océano »: « Moby Dick o la epopeya de Ismael », de Eliane Davy y Guillaume Roussilhe.

Im Rahmen des Festivals « entre mer et océan »: « Moby Dick ou l’e?pope?e d?Ismae?l » von Eliane Davy und Guillaume Roussilhe.

