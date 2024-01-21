Goth Party : Lisa Pung + Empty Eyes + DJ goth Party L’international Paris Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france

Goth Party ! Tous les dimanches à l’International avec LIves, DJs, Expo, Vidéos, Disquaire & Emission de Radio ! -LISA PUNG (DIY-électro- freaks Post-Punk) bandcamp : https://lisapung.bandcamp.com/ facebook : https://www.facebook.com/THEBOOKSOFLISAPUNG you tube : https://www.youtube.com/@lisapung5349 -EMPTY EYES (Goth-Rock Post-Punk) release party de leur ep 5 titres facebook : https://www.facebook.com/EmptyEyesBand youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@emptyeyes3701 -DJ SET : Goth Party ⭐ En partenariat avec : Obskure Media, Icy Cold Records, Manic Depression Records, Re-Form, D-Monic, Jean Marc Junod, Le Boucanier, Agendark, Tohu Bohu VL, Indezine, Fréquence Guasch IDFM, Frontiere rock French radio show, Darkland Paris, Cold On The Wave (Facebook Group) ▂▂▂▂ L’international 5 rue Moret 75011 Paris Contact : https://fb.me/e/1oWB2R3R6 https://fb.me/e/1oWB2R3R6

