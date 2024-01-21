Goth Party : Lisa Pung + Empty Eyes + DJ goth Party L’international Paris
Le dimanche 21 janvier 2024
de 18h00 à 00h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Goth Party ! Tous les dimanches à l’International avec LIves, DJs, Expo, Vidéos, Disquaire & Emission de Radio !
-LISA PUNG (DIY-électro- freaks Post-Punk)
bandcamp : https://lisapung.bandcamp.com/
facebook : https://www.facebook.com/THEBOOKSOFLISAPUNG
you tube : https://www.youtube.com/@lisapung5349
-EMPTY EYES (Goth-Rock Post-Punk)
release party de leur ep 5 titres
facebook : https://www.facebook.com/EmptyEyesBand
youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@emptyeyes3701
-DJ SET : Goth Party
⭐ En partenariat avec :
Obskure Media, Icy Cold Records, Manic Depression Records, Re-Form, D-Monic, Jean Marc Junod, Le Boucanier, Agendark, Tohu Bohu VL, Indezine, Fréquence Guasch IDFM, Frontiere rock French radio show, Darkland Paris,
Cold On The Wave (Facebook Group)
L’international 5 rue Moret 75011 Paris
