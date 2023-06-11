BALADE GOURMANDE ET CARITATIVE Parc Georges Rolland, 11 juin 2023, Gorcy.

Balade gourmande et caritative organisée par le Rotary Club de Longwy, le Fifty One Club de Longwy et le Comité des Fêtes de Gorcy.

Deux parcours à travers la ville de Gorcy : 6.5 ou 10 km, stands jeux et restauration sur les parcours, repas dans le parc à partir de 12h.

3 options possibles : marche et repas (23 €/adulte, 13 €/enfant) / marche uniquement (8 €/adulte, 5 €/enfant) / repas uniquement (15 €/adulte, 8 €/enfant).

Inscriptions et règlements obligatoires avant le 3 juin.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-11 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 09:30:00. EUR.

Parc Georges Rolland Rue Jean Joseph Labbé

Gorcy 54730 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Gourmet and charity walk organized by the Rotary Club of Longwy, the Fifty One Club of Longwy and the Comité des Fêtes de Gorcy.

Two routes through the town of Gorcy: 6.5 or 10 km, games and food stands on the routes, meal in the park from 12:00.

3 possible options: walk and meal (23 ?/adult, 13 ?/child) / walk only (8 ?/adult, 5 ?/child) / meal only (15 ?/adult, 8 ?/child).

Registration and payment required before June 3.

Marcha benéfica organizada por el Rotary Club de Longwy, el Fifty One Club de Longwy y el Comité des Fêtes de Gorcy.

Dos recorridos por la ciudad de Gorcy: 6,5 o 10 km, juegos y puestos de comida en los recorridos, comida en el parque a partir de las 12 h.

3 opciones posibles: paseo y comida (23 ¤/adulto, 13 ¤/niño) / sólo paseo (8 ¤/adulto, 5 ¤/niño) / sólo comida (15 ¤/adulto, 8 ¤/niño).

Se requiere inscripción y pago antes del 3 de junio.

Gourmet- und Wohltätigkeitsbummel, organisiert vom Rotary Club Longwy, dem Fifty One Club Longwy und dem Comité des Fêtes de Gorcy.

Zwei Strecken durch die Stadt Gorcy: 6,5 oder 10 km, Spiel- und Essensstände auf den Strecken, Essen im Park ab 12 Uhr.

3 mögliche Optionen: Wanderung und Essen (23 ?/Erwachsener, 13 ?/Kind) / nur Wanderung (8 ?/Erwachsener, 5 ?/Kind) / nur Essen (15 ?/Erwachsener, 8 ?/Kind).

Anmeldungen und Zahlungen sind bis zum 3. Juni erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY