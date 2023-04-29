Week-end de journal créatif et de numérologie Grande Rue, 29 avril 2023, Gonnetot.

Nous vous invitons à vous découvrir à travers vos nombres avec l’aide de votre journal créatif. Agnès vous fera découvrir votre chemin de vie, les différents aspects de votre personnalité et les vibrations de vos nombres 2023.

Emmanuelle vous aidera par la réalisation de votre journée créatif à intégrer et faire vivre dans votre histoire ces nombres de vie.

Du samedi 29 avril à 18h au lundi 1er mai à 16h.

Deux nuitées en pension complète au Presbytère de Gonnetot

Inscription et renseignement auprès d’Emmanuelle Roches

PAF: formation : 200 € à régler directement à Emmanuelle

Logement en pension complète 2 nuits : 140 € en chambre double (2 lits) ou 160 € en chambre single..

Samedi 2023-04-29 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

Grande Rue Le Presbytère de Gonnetot

Gonnetot 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



We invite you to discover yourself through your numbers with the help of your creative journal. Agnes will help you discover your life path, the different aspects of your personality and the vibrations of your numbers 2023.

Emmanuelle will help you through the realization of your creative day to integrate and make live in your story these numbers of life.

From Saturday April 29th at 6pm to Monday May 1st at 4pm.

Two nights full board at the Presbytery of Gonnetot

Registration and information with Emmanuelle Roches

PAF: training : 200 ? to be paid directly to Emmanuelle

Full board accommodation for 2 nights: 140 ? in a double room (2 beds) or 160 ? in a single room.

Te invitamos a descubrirte a ti mismo a través de tus números con la ayuda de tu diario creativo. Agnès te ayudará a descubrir tu trayectoria vital, los diferentes aspectos de tu personalidad y las vibraciones de tus números 2023.

Emmanuelle le ayudará a integrar y dar vida a estos números de la vida en su historia a través de la creación de su día creativo.

Del sábado 29 de abril a las 18.00 h. al lunes 1 de mayo a las 16.00 h.

Dos noches en pensión completa en el Presbiterio de Gonnetot

Inscripción e información con Emmanuelle Roches

PAF: formación: 200€ a pagar directamente a Emmanuelle

Alojamiento en régimen de pensión completa durante 2 noches: 140€ en habitación doble (2 camas) o 160€ en habitación individual.

Wir laden Sie ein, sich selbst durch Ihre Zahlen mithilfe Ihres kreativen Tagebuchs zu entdecken. Agnes wird Sie Ihren Lebensweg, die verschiedenen Aspekte Ihrer Persönlichkeit und die Schwingungen Ihrer Zahlen 2023 entdecken lassen.

Emmanuelle wird Ihnen durch die Gestaltung Ihres kreativen Tages helfen, diese Lebenszahlen in Ihre Geschichte zu integrieren und lebendig werden zu lassen.

Von Samstag, den 29. April um 18 Uhr bis Montag, den 1. Mai um 16 Uhr.

Zwei Übernachtungen mit Vollpension im Presbyterium von Gonnetot

Anmeldung und Informationen bei Emmanuelle Roches

PAF: Ausbildung: 200 ? direkt an Emmanuelle zu zahlen

Unterkunft mit Vollpension 2 Nächte: 140 ? im Doppelzimmer (2 Betten) oder 160 ? im Einzelzimmer.

