Stage créatif « Il était une fois en forêt » Gomer, 23 octobre 2023, Gomer.

Gomer,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

9h/17h : Journée de stage créatif en plein coeur de la forêt.

En matinée, visite de la ferme Gaec Espérance ferme Landa : fabrication d’un fromage, voyage du champs au saloir avec traite de lait et quelques autres surprises.

Au programme, atelier d’expression corporelle, balade en forêt, atelier photographie, atelier créations d’objets…

Pour enfants de 6 à 12 ans. Une garderie peut être mise en place dès 8h et jusqu’à 18h.

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-23 17:00:00. EUR.

Gomer 64420 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9am to 5pm: Creative workshop day in the heart of the forest.

In the morning, visit the Gaec Espérance ferme Landa farm: cheese-making, a trip from the field to the salt cellar with milking and a few other surprises.

On the program: body expression workshop, forest walk, photography workshop, object creation workshop…

For children aged 6 to 12. Childcare available from 8am to 6pm

de 9:00 a 17:00: Jornada de talleres creativos en el corazón del bosque.

Por la mañana, visita a la granja Gaec Espérance ferme Landa: fabricación de queso, paseo del campo a la salina con ordeño y algunas sorpresas más.

En el programa: taller de expresión corporal, paseo por el bosque, taller de fotografía, taller de creación de objetos…

Para niños de 6 a 12 años. Se puede organizar un servicio de guardería de 8.00 a 18.00 h

9h/17h: Kreativer Praktikumstag im Herzen des Waldes.

Am Vormittag Besuch des Bauernhofs Gaec Espérance ferme Landa: Herstellung eines Käses, Reise vom Feld zum Salzfass mit Milchmelken und einigen anderen Überraschungen.

Programm: Workshop zum körperlichen Ausdruck, Waldspaziergang, Fotografie-Workshop, Workshop zum Erstellen von Objekten…

Für Kinder von 6 bis 12 Jahren. Eine Kinderbetreuung kann ab 8 Uhr und bis 18 Uhr eingerichtet werden

