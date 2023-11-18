Compétition du Beaujolais Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf
Compétition du Beaujolais Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf, 18 novembre 2023, Tombebœuf.
Tombebœuf,Lot-et-Garonne
Formule scramble à 4, en partenariat avec le Golf Shop d’Agen.
12h Départ du shotgun
17h30 Remise des prix
18h Apéro dinatoire (charcuteries, fromages, dessert et verre de Beaujolais offerts).
Golf de Barthe Lieu-dit Barthe Bas
Tombebœuf 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Scramble à 4 formula, in partnership with the Agen Golf Shop.
12pm Shotgun start
5.30pm Prize-giving ceremony
6pm Aperitif dinner (charcuterie, cheese, dessert and glass of Beaujolais on offer)
Scramble a 4 fórmula, en colaboración con la tienda de golf de Agen.
12h Salida con escopeta
17h30 Entrega de premios
18:00 Cena aperitivo (charcutería, queso, postre y copa de Beaujolais)
Formel Scramble à 4, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Golf Shop d’Agen.
12.00 Uhr Start des Shotguns
17.30 Uhr Übergabe der Preise
18 Uhr Aperitif mit Abendessen (Wurstwaren, Käse, Dessert und ein Glas Beaujolais werden angeboten)
