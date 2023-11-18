Compétition du Beaujolais Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf, 18 novembre 2023, Tombebœuf.

Tombebœuf,Lot-et-Garonne

Formule scramble à 4, en partenariat avec le Golf Shop d’Agen.

12h Départ du shotgun

17h30 Remise des prix

18h Apéro dinatoire (charcuteries, fromages, dessert et verre de Beaujolais offerts).

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

Golf de Barthe Lieu-dit Barthe Bas

Tombebœuf 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Scramble à 4 formula, in partnership with the Agen Golf Shop.

12pm Shotgun start

5.30pm Prize-giving ceremony

6pm Aperitif dinner (charcuterie, cheese, dessert and glass of Beaujolais on offer)

Scramble a 4 fórmula, en colaboración con la tienda de golf de Agen.

12h Salida con escopeta

17h30 Entrega de premios

18:00 Cena aperitivo (charcutería, queso, postre y copa de Beaujolais)

Formel Scramble à 4, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Golf Shop d’Agen.

12.00 Uhr Start des Shotguns

17.30 Uhr Übergabe der Preise

18 Uhr Aperitif mit Abendessen (Wurstwaren, Käse, Dessert und ein Glas Beaujolais werden angeboten)

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac