SPECTACLE: EXPRIME TON ART ! 2 rue Jean Bossu, 9 juillet 2023, Golbey.

Le Conseil des jeunes, accompagné du Conseil des seniors, organise un concours de « talents amateurs » au cours duquel chaque candidat pourra venir « exprimer son art ».

Ce concours est ouvert à tous les Vosgiens amateurs possédant un talent, tout domaine confondu et sans condition d’âge, se déroulera le 9 juillet.

Des auditions seront organisées les samedis 13, 20 et 27 mai et 24 juin avec passage devant un jury pour présélectionner les candidats en vue de la finale. 25 candidats maximum seront sélectionnés pour participer à la finale.

Inscription sur instagram : @cmj_golbey ou par téléphone auprès d’Audrey au 06 86 08 38 44 avant le samedi 24 juin 2023 à 12 heures.

Le règlement complet ainsi que les différentes attestations à remplir sont disponibles sur le site de la ville de Golbey : https://golbey.fr/5673-2/. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-09 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-09 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

2 rue Jean Bossu CENTRE CULTUREL

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



The Youth Council, together with the Senior Citizens’ Council, is organizing an « amateur talent » contest during which each candidate will be able to « express his or her art ».

This contest is open to all amateur Vosgians with a talent, in any field and without age condition, will take place on July 9th.

Auditions will be held on Saturday May 13, 20, 27 and June 24 with a jury to pre-select the candidates for the final. a maximum of 25 candidates will be selected to participate in the final.

Register on instagram : @cmj_golbey or by phone with Audrey at 06 86 08 38 44 before Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 12:00.

The complete rules and regulations as well as the different certificates to fill in are available on the website of the city of Golbey : https://golbey.fr/5673-2/

El Consejo de la Juventud, junto con el Consejo de la Tercera Edad, organiza un concurso de « talentos aficionados » durante el cual cada candidato podrá « expresar su arte ».

Este concurso está abierto a todos los vosgos aficionados con talento, en cualquier campo y sin condiciones de edad, y tendrá lugar el 9 de julio.

Se organizarán audiciones los sábados 13, 20 y 27 de mayo y 24 de junio, con un jurado que preseleccionará a los candidatos para la final. se seleccionará a un máximo de 25 candidatos para participar en la final.

Inscríbete en instagram : @cmj_golbey o por teléfono llamando a Audrey al 06 86 08 38 44 antes del sábado 24 de junio de 2023 a las 12.00 horas.

El reglamento completo, así como los diferentes certificados a rellenar, están disponibles en la página web de la ciudad de Golbey: https://golbey.fr/5673-2/

Der Jugendrat organisiert zusammen mit dem Seniorenrat einen Wettbewerb für « Amateurtalente », bei dem jeder Kandidat « seine Kunst zum Ausdruck bringen » kann.

Dieser Wettbewerb steht allen Amateuren aus den Vogesen offen, die ein Talent in allen Bereichen besitzen, ohne Altersbegrenzung.

Samstags, am 13., 20. und 27. Mai sowie am 24. Juni, finden Vorspiele statt, bei denen die Kandidaten vor einer Jury auftreten, um eine Vorauswahl für das Finale zu treffen. es werden maximal 25 Kandidaten für die Teilnahme am Finale ausgewählt.

Anmeldung auf Instagram: @cmj_golbey oder telefonisch bei Audrey unter 06 86 08 38 44 bis Samstag, den 24. Juni 2023 um 12 Uhr.

Die vollständigen Regeln sowie die verschiedenen auszufüllenden Bescheinigungen sind auf der Website der Stadt Golbey abrufbar: https://golbey.fr/5673-2/

