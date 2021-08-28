Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck, Moselle GOETZENBRUCK EN FÊTE : CONCERTS ET FEUX D’ARTIFICES Goetzenbruck Goetzenbruck Catégories d’évènement: Goetzenbruck

Moselle

GOETZENBRUCK EN FÊTE : CONCERTS ET FEUX D’ARTIFICES Goetzenbruck, 28 août 2021, Goetzenbruck. GOETZENBRUCK EN FÊTE : CONCERTS ET FEUX D’ARTIFICES 2021-08-28 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2021-08-28

Goetzenbruck Moselle Goetzenbruck A l’occasion du tricentenaire de Goetzenbruck, la commune et l’interassociation vous proposent une soirée festive sur la place du centre. Concerts dès 18h avec Grand Jo, Sabotage Club, Roots & Soul, John Katanga, Let’s work to farm et les Ga’coustiques.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Grand feu d’artifice à 23h. https://www.facebook.com/CommunedeGoetzenbruck Commune de Goetzenbruck dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Goetzenbruck, Moselle Autres Lieu Goetzenbruck Adresse Ville Goetzenbruck lieuville 48.97759#7.37962