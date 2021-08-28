GOETZENBRUCK EN FÊTE : CONCERTS ET FEUX D’ARTIFICES Goetzenbruck, 28 août 2021, Goetzenbruck.

A l’occasion du tricentenaire de Goetzenbruck, la commune et l’interassociation vous proposent une soirée festive sur la place du centre.

Concerts dès 18h avec Grand Jo, Sabotage Club, Roots & Soul, John Katanga, Let’s work to farm et les Ga’coustiques.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
Grand feu d’artifice à 23h.

https://www.facebook.com/CommunedeGoetzenbruck

Commune de Goetzenbruck

