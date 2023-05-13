God Save the Car Festival Linas, 13 mai 2023, Linas .

God Save the Car Festival

AVENUE GEORGES BOILLOT Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry Linas Essonne Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry AVENUE GEORGES BOILLOT 
2023-05-13 – 2023-05-14
Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry AVENUE GEORGES BOILLOT
Linas
Essonne

 

Les collectionneurs et amateurs de véhicules de collection et sportifs britanniques vont également bénéficier d’un évènement qui se dédouble avec un week-end entier dédié aux voitures et motos anglaises pour un spectacle exceptionnel.

publicevents.fr@utac.com +33 1 69 80 17 00 https://god-save-the-car-utac.eventmaker.io/index

 

Autodrome de Linas-Montlhéry AVENUE GEORGES BOILLOT Linas
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-13 par