Concert à Goasven goasven café, 9 décembre 2022, .

Concert à Goasven Vendredi 9 décembre, 20h00 goasven café
Prix libre
3 groupes 3 styles

goasven café goasven,logonna daoulas 29460 Finistère Bretagne [{« data »: {« author »: « Epicericords », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Tu00e9lu00e9chargement gratuit :nhttps://lapin1.bandcamp.com/album/lat-rale-pelousennhttps://www.facebook.com/epicericordsnnhttps://epicericords.wixsite.com/epicericords », « type »: « video », « title »: « Lapin « Su00e9quence » » /// Live@Hanvec /// EpiCeriCoRdS » », «  »thumbnail_url » »: «  »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-YOljZlholE/maxresdefault.jpg » », «  »version » »: «  »1.0″ », «  »url » »: «  »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YOljZlholE » », «  »thumbnail_height » »: 720, «  »author_url » »: «  »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6N2RGuMzDq4EJ72Xe3N1A » », «  »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, «  »options » »: {«  »_end » »: {«  »label » »: «  »End on » », «  »placeholder » »: «  »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », «  »value » »: «  » » »}, «  »_start » »: {«  »label » »: «  »Start from » », «  »placeholder » »: «  »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », «  »value » »: «  » » »}, «  »_cc_load_policy » »: {«  »label » »: «  »Closed captions » », «  »value » »: false}, «  »click_to_play » »: {«  »label » »: «  »Hold load & play until clicked » », «  »value » »: false}}, «  »html » »: «  »

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YOljZlholE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6SDYVN-rx4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDFQCNNZzMc&ab_channel=AcheKM


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-12-09T20:00:00+01:00
2022-12-09T23:59:00+01:00

Détails

Date :
9 décembre 2022
Catégorie d’évènement:
Étiquettes évènement :

Autres

Lieu
goasven café
Adresse
goasven,logonna daoulas
lieuville
goasven café
Departement
Finistère

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Finistère
Finistère