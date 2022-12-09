Concert à Goasven goasven café, 9 décembre 2022, .

Concert à Goasven Vendredi 9 décembre, 20h00 goasven café

Prix libre

3 groupes 3 styles

goasven café goasven,logonna daoulas 29460 Finistère Bretagne [{« data »: {« author »: « Epicericords », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Tu00e9lu00e9chargement gratuit :nhttps://lapin1.bandcamp.com/album/lat-rale-pelousennhttps://www.facebook.com/epicericordsnnhttps://epicericords.wixsite.com/epicericords », « type »: « video », « title »: « Lapin « Su00e9quence » » /// Live@Hanvec /// EpiCeriCoRdS » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-YOljZlholE/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YOljZlholE » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6N2RGuMzDq4EJ72Xe3N1A » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »options » »: {« »_end » »: {« »label » »: « »End on » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_start » »: {« »label » »: « »Start from » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_cc_load_policy » »: {« »label » »: « »Closed captions » », « »value » »: false}, « »click_to_play » »: {« »label » »: « »Hold load & play until clicked » », « »value » »: false}}, « »html » »: « »

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YOljZlholE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6SDYVN-rx4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDFQCNNZzMc&ab_channel=AcheKM

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-09T20:00:00+01:00

2022-12-09T23:59:00+01:00

Détails Catégorie d’évènement: Finistère Autres Lieu goasven café Adresse goasven,logonna daoulas lieuville goasven café Departement Finistère

goasven café Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//

Concert à Goasven goasven café 2022-12-09 was last modified: by Concert à Goasven goasven café goasven café 9 décembre 2022 goasven café

Finistère