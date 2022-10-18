Concert à Goasven – Logonna goasven café Catégorie d’évènement: Finistère

Concert à Goasven – Logonna goasven café, 18 octobre 2022, . Concert à Goasven – Logonna Mardi 18 octobre, 19h00 goasven café C’est l’hymne de nos campagnes… goasven café goasven,logonna daoulas 29460 Finistère Bretagne [{« link »: « https://lacasafantom.bandcamp.com »}, {« link »: « https://strictementvaurien.bandcamp.com/album/litres-ratures »}] Ol’Dirty Beat Présente… —MARDI 18 OCTOBRE— LA CASA FANTOM ★★ NoiseDoom des Forêts ★ Norvège

https://lacasafantom.bandcamp.com MC POUNZ ★★ HipHop des Tourbières ★ Finistère

https://strictementvaurien.bandcamp.com/album/litres-ratures 19h – fin 22h / Bouffe sur place

Au CAFÉ GOASVEN – LOGONNA-DAOULAS

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-18T19:00:00+02:00

2022-10-18T22:00:00+02:00

