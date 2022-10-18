Concert à Goasven – Logonna goasven café
Concert à Goasven – Logonna goasven café, 18 octobre 2022, .
Concert à Goasven – Logonna Mardi 18 octobre, 19h00 goasven café
C’est l’hymne de nos campagnes…
goasven café goasven,logonna daoulas 29460 Finistère Bretagne
Ol’Dirty Beat Présente…
—MARDI 18 OCTOBRE—
LA CASA FANTOM ★★ NoiseDoom des Forêts ★ Norvège
MC POUNZ ★★ HipHop des Tourbières ★ Finistère
19h – fin 22h / Bouffe sur place
Au CAFÉ GOASVEN – LOGONNA-DAOULAS
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-10-18T19:00:00+02:00
2022-10-18T22:00:00+02:00