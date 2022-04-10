Gnod ¿ Mai Mai Mai ¿ Cancellled L’Embobineuse Marseille Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Marseille

Gnod ¿ Mai Mai Mai ¿ Cancellled L’Embobineuse, 10 avril 2022, Marseille. Gnod ¿ Mai Mai Mai ¿ Cancellled

L’Embobineuse, le dimanche 10 avril à 21:00

GNOD (Tesla Tapes – UK – voyage space doom) [https://gnod.bandcamp.com/](https://gnod.bandcamp.com/) [https://youtu.be/ethyzQtrSEs](https://youtu.be/ethyzQtrSEs) MAI MAI MAI (Maple Death / Instruments of Discipline – IT – technoïsme folklorique) [https://mapledeathrecords.bandcamp.com/album/rimorso](https://mapledeathrecords.bandcamp.com/album/rimorso) [https://youtu.be/rw3MoT1wSyg](https://youtu.be/rw3MoT1wSyg) CANCELLLED (Third Type Tapes – FR – absconse quête électronique / Duo Yann Leguay & Aymeric de Tapol) [https://soundcloud.com/cancelled404](https://soundcloud.com/cancelled404) [https://thirdtypetapes.bandcamp.com/…/ttt31-cancellled-wtc](https://thirdtypetapes.bandcamp.com/…/ttt31-cancellled-wtc) 21h. 7€ + 2€ adh. préventes : [https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-embobineuse/evenements/gnod-mai-mai-mai-cancellled](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-embobineuse/evenements/gnod-mai-mai-mai-cancellled) [www.lembobineuse.biz](http://www.lembobineuse.biz)

7€ + 2€ d’adhésion

♫♫♫ L’Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-10T21:00:00 2022-04-10T00:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu L'Embobineuse Adresse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Ville Marseille lieuville L'Embobineuse Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

L'Embobineuse Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

Gnod ¿ Mai Mai Mai ¿ Cancellled L’Embobineuse 2022-04-10 was last modified: by Gnod ¿ Mai Mai Mai ¿ Cancellled L’Embobineuse L'Embobineuse 10 avril 2022 L'Embobineuse Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône