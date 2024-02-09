Gingerella • Chéri Chéri / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 9 février 2024, Paris.

Le vendredi 09 février 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys & Shame

GINGERELLA (22h30)

(Indie rock – Londres, UK)

Armed with jangling guitars and sardonic disposition, London band Gingerella have more than charmed audiences in England. Boasting sold out gigs across London and in Paris, their collection of demos ‘Who Dear? Me Dear?’ has racked up thousands of listeners on SoundCloud and generated a buzz tangible at their gigs spilling over into mania. With loud, melodic and glam tinted indie-rock and roll reminiscent of bands such as The Libertines, The Rolling Stones and Suede their melodies will stay with you, tugging on heartstrings. Lyrics being a vital part to the Gingerella ethos, they talk about feelings of disillusionment with youth and political instability.

Their words might make you laugh, might piss you off. A Gingerella crowd is a haven for self expression. Inebriated, inspired. Liberated, sexual and full of youth, you can drink in the ambience. One of modernity, with the feeling that finally the tide is shifting. Finally, a band you can believe in.

https://www.youtube.com/@ciaoketchup

CHÉRI CHÉRI (20h30)

(Rock – Paris, FR)

Chéri Chéri est un groupe franco-américain. Formé grâce à une affiche originale créée et placardée par la fondatrice Celia Marie, le groupe incarne l’esprit du rock old school.

Composé de la bassiste et chanteuse Celia Marie, de la batteuse Élise Roy, des guitaristes Val Morell et Evane Strugala, et Thomas Lacaze aux claviers. Chéri Chéri partage sa vision unique de la musique avec passion.

Après leur premier concert organisé dans les rues parisiennes, Chéri Chéri a su transmettre sa passion pour la musique et son univers captivant. Leur énergie débordante et leur volonté de partager leur vision du rock vont vous emporter dans un voyage musical inoubliable.

FFO / Si vous aimez : Patti Smith, The Hex Girls, Crucial Taunt

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC85zA_5i9gPpx1-fap6eMQ

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Vendredi 9 Février 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

