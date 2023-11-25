STAND RELEVEZ LE DÉFI DE L’ÉCONOMIE CIRCULAIRE Gignac, 25 novembre 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

Extraire – produire – consommer – jeter : c’est un système démodé ! Venez comprendre pourquoi en reconstituant le cycle de vie d’un objet ou jouez pour identifier des pistes d’action concrètes..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Extract – produce – consume – throw away: it’s an old-fashioned system! Find out why by reconstructing an object?s life cycle, or play games to identify concrete courses of action.

Extraer – producir – consumir – tirar: ¡es un sistema anticuado! Averigua por qué reconstruyendo el ciclo de vida de un objeto, o juega a identificar líneas de actuación prácticas.

Extrahieren – Produzieren – Konsumieren – Wegwerfen ist ein altmodisches System! Finde heraus, warum das so ist, indem du den Lebenszyklus eines Objekts nachvollziehst oder spielst, um konkrete Handlungsmöglichkeiten zu finden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT