CONCERT POMME POMME POMME Gignac, 27 octobre 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

« Pomme Pomme Pomme » raconte avec des mots simples, des onomatopées, des sons, des chansons, et des extraits de musique classique, l’histoire d’une pomme.

« Pommier, Pomme, Poum ! Tombée…Croc ! Croquée… » ne reste alors que la graine qui, une fois arrosée, donnera à son tour un pommier…et tout pourra recommencer..

2023-10-27

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



« Pomme Pomme Pomme » tells the story of an apple using simple words, onomatopoeia, sounds, songs and classical music.

« Apple tree, Apple, Poum! Tombée…Croc! Croquée… » All that’s left is the seed which, once watered, will in turn give birth to an apple tree… and all can begin again.

« Pomme Pomme Pomme » cuenta la historia de una manzana utilizando palabras sencillas, onomatopeyas, sonidos, canciones y extractos de música clásica.

« Manzano, Manzana, ¡Poum! ¡Tombée…Croc ! Crunched… » Sólo queda la semilla que, una vez regada, dará a su vez origen a un manzano… y todo podrá volver a empezar.

« Pomme Pomme Pomme » erzählt mit einfachen Worten, Lautmalereien, Geräuschen, Liedern und Auszügen aus klassischer Musik die Geschichte eines Apfels.

« Apfelbaum, Apfel, Pum! Runtergefallen, Croc! Gebissen… » bleibt dann nur noch der Samen übrig, der, einmal gewässert, seinerseits einen Apfelbaum hervorbringen wird…und alles kann von vorne beginnen.

