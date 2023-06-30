CIRCULADE VIGNERONNE EN TERRASSES DU LARZAC, 30 juin 2023, Gignac.

Une balade dégustation conviviale au cœur du vignoble pour rencontrer les vignerons, découvrir leurs vins et la gastronomie du Languedoc..

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-07-01

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



A friendly tasting tour in the heart of the vineyard to meet the winemakers, discover their wines and the gastronomy of the Languedoc.

Una agradable visita degustación en el corazón del viñedo para conocer a los viticultores, descubrir sus vinos y la gastronomía del Languedoc.

Eine gesellige Weinprobe im Herzen der Weinberge, bei der Sie Winzer treffen, ihre Weine und die Gastronomie des Languedoc kennenlernen.

