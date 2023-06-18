CONCERT EGLISE SAINT PIERRE, 18 juin 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

Concert de l’ensemble vocal de Pézenas et l’ensemble instrumental Universonne

Deux ambiances de musique sacrée, deux visions de l’humanité… Un moment de partage et de découverte de créations d’hier et d’aujourd’hui fortes en contraste et en émotion sous la direction musicale de JM Normand..

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Concert of the vocal ensemble of Pézenas and the instrumental ensemble Universonne

Two atmospheres of sacred music, two visions of humanity… A moment of sharing and discovery of creations of yesterday and today strong in contrast and emotion under the musical direction of JM Normand.

Concierto del conjunto vocal de Pézenas y del conjunto instrumental Universonne

Dos atmósferas de música sacra, dos visiones de la humanidad… Un momento de intercambio y descubrimiento de creaciones de ayer y de hoy, fuertes en contrastes y emoción bajo la dirección musical de JM Normand.

Konzert des Vokalensembles von Pézenas und des Instrumentalensembles Universonne

Zwei Stimmungen der geistlichen Musik, zwei Visionen der Menschheit… Ein Moment des Teilens und der Entdeckung von kontrastreichen und emotionalen Kreationen aus Vergangenheit und Gegenwart unter der musikalischen Leitung von JM Normand.

