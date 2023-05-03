STAGE « CHERCHEURS DE NATURE », 3 mai 2023, Gignac.

Un séjour sans hébergement pour les enfants de 7 à 12 ans à GIGNAC

Un séjour en nature adapté aux envies de chacun pour les amoureux des petites bêtes, les copains des oiseaux, les artistes en herbe, les fous de cailloux et les fins connaisseurs des plantes..

2023-05-03 à ; fin : 2023-05-05 . EUR.

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



A stay without accommodation for children from 7 to 12 years old in GIGNAC

A stay in nature adapted to the desires of each one for the lovers of the small animals, the buddies of the birds, the artists in bud, the madmen of stones and the fine connoisseurs of the plants.

Una estancia sin alojamiento para niños de 7 a 12 años en GIGNAC

Una estancia en la naturaleza adaptada a los deseos de cada uno para los amantes de los pequeños animales, los amigos de los pájaros, los artistas en ciernes, los locos de las piedras y los finos conocedores de las plantas.

Ein Aufenthalt ohne Unterkunft für Kinder von 7 bis 12 Jahren in GIGNAC

Ein Aufenthalt in der Natur, der auf die Wünsche jedes Einzelnen zugeschnitten ist, für Liebhaber kleiner Tiere, Vogelfreunde, angehende Künstler, Steinfreaks und Pflanzenkenner.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT