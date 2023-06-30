Festival Jeux d’Eau 2023 : Barbican Quartet Auditorium, 30 juin 2023, Gien.

Le Barbican String Quartet, basé à Londres, est un jeune ensemble passionnant qui s’impose rapidement sur la scène internationale. Réclamé pour son « goût, sa camaraderie et son attaque tranchante » (The Times) ainsi que ses « performances flamboyantes et inhabituellement franches » (The Telegraph).

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 . 15 EUR.

Auditorium

Gien 45500 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



The London-based Barbican String Quartet is an exciting young ensemble that is rapidly making its mark on the international scene. Praised for its « taste, camaraderie and sharp attack » (The Times) as well as its « flamboyant and unusually forthright performances » (The Telegraph)

El Barbican String Quartet, con sede en Londres, es un joven y excitante conjunto que se está haciendo un hueco rápidamente en la escena internacional. Elogiado por su « gusto, camaradería y agudo ataque » (The Times) y sus « actuaciones extravagantes e inusualmente francas » (The Telegraph)

Das in London ansässige Barbican String Quartet ist ein aufregendes junges Ensemble, das sich schnell auf der internationalen Bühne etabliert hat. Es wird für seinen « Geschmack, seine Kameradschaft und seinen scharfen Angriff » (The Times) sowie seine « flammenden und ungewöhnlich offenen Auftritte » (The Telegraph) gelobt

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par OT GIEN