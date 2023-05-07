GEOLOCONCERT AVEC DELPHINE COUTANT ET DENIS DEMARQUE Avenue Xavier Rineau, 7 mai 2023, .

De 11h30 à 12h30, 16h à 17h, géoloconcert de Delphine Coutant et Denis Demarque.

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . .

Avenue Xavier Rineau

Gétigné 44190 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



From 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 4 pm to 5 pm, geoloconcert by Delphine Coutant and Denis Demarque

De 11:30 a 12:30 y de 16:00 a 17:00, geoloconcierto de Delphine Coutant y Denis Demarque

Von 11.30 bis 12.30 Uhr, 16 bis 17 Uhr, Geolokokonzert von Delphine Coutant und Denis Demarque

