GESTION DU STRESS ATRIUM Grande-Synthe
GESTION DU STRESS ATRIUM Grande-Synthe, jeudi 11 avril 2024.
GESTION DU STRESS Atelier adultes sur la gestion du stress Jeudi 11 avril, 09h15 ATRIUM
Début : 2024-04-11T09:15:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T10:15:00+02:00
Tests sur son niveau d’anxiété.
Outils de la préparation mentale pour répondre et gérer le stress.
ATRIUM 14 Place du Marché Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760