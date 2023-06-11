COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (La Grande Traversée à Germaine) Germaine Germaine Germaine
COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (La Grande Traversée à Germaine) Dimanche 11 juin, 10h00, 10h30, 11h00, 11h30 Germaine GRATUIT
par l’Académie de Sabre Laser
- A partir de 10 ans
- 12 places maximum
Inscriptions :
- en ligne en cliquant ici
- par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23
Nous vous invitons à venir en tenue de sport et avec votre bouteille d’eau !
ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-11T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-11T10:20:00+02:00
2023-06-11T11:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-11T11:50:00+02:00
sabre laser sport