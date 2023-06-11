COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (La Grande Traversée à Germaine) Germaine Germaine, 11 juin 2023, Germaine.

COMBAT SPORTIF AU SABRE LASER (La Grande Traversée à Germaine) Dimanche 11 juin, 10h00, 10h30, 11h00, 11h30 Germaine GRATUIT

par l’Académie de Sabre Laser

A partir de 10 ans

12 places maximum

Inscriptions :

en ligne en cliquant ici

par téléphone au 03 26 24 50 49 et au 03 26 79 86 23

Nous vous invitons à venir en tenue de sport et avec votre bouteille d’eau !

ATTENTION : LA PRESENCE D’UNE PERSONNE MAJEURE EST OBLIGATOIRE POUR LES PARTICIPANTS DE MOINS DE 15 ANS

