OPÉRA, VOUS AVEZ DIT OPÉRA ? Chapelle Saint-Del Gerbamont
OPÉRA, VOUS AVEZ DIT OPÉRA ? Chapelle Saint-Del, 8 juillet 2023, Gerbamont.
Concert exceptionnel de Vanessa Croome de l’Opéra de Montréal, soprano et Fiona Mato pianiste. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-08 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-08 22:00:00. 0 EUR.
Chapelle Saint-Del Route de la Chapelle
Gerbamont 88120 Vosges Grand Est
Exceptional concert by Vanessa Croome of the Opéra de Montréal, soprano and Fiona Mato, pianist
Concierto excepcional de Vanessa Croome, soprano de la Ópera de Montreal, y Fiona Mato, pianista
Außergewöhnliches Konzert von Vanessa Croome von der Oper von Montreal, Sopran und Fiona Mato, Pianistin
