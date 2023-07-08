OPÉRA, VOUS AVEZ DIT OPÉRA ? Chapelle Saint-Del Gerbamont Catégories d’évènement: Gerbamont

OPÉRA, VOUS AVEZ DIT OPÉRA ? Chapelle Saint-Del, 8 juillet 2023, Gerbamont. Concert exceptionnel de Vanessa Croome de l’Opéra de Montréal, soprano et Fiona Mato pianiste. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-08 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-08 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Chapelle Saint-Del Route de la Chapelle

Gerbamont 88120 Vosges Grand Est



Exceptional concert by Vanessa Croome of the Opéra de Montréal, soprano and Fiona Mato, pianist Concierto excepcional de Vanessa Croome, soprano de la Ópera de Montreal, y Fiona Mato, pianista Außergewöhnliches Konzert von Vanessa Croome von der Oper von Montreal, Sopran und Fiona Mato, Pianistin Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES

