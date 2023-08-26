Fête des potiers 3 Rue du Musée, 26 août 2023, Ger.

Deux évènements en un week-end !

Soirée du feu : samedi 26 août, de 18h à minuit. Démonstration de cuissons, ambiance musicale, démonstrations sur le thème du feu, restauration sur place.

Marché de potiers : samedi 26, de 14h à 20h et dimanche 27 août, de 10h à 18h. Exposition-vente d’une trentaine de céramistes, animations (défournements de la veille) et ateliers-découverte, restauration sur place.

Samedi : 4 € / adulte et 3 € / enfant.

Dimanche : entrée gratuite pour tous.

Attention le musée sera exceptionnellement fermé samedi matin. Ouverture à 14h pour le marché de potiers..

2023-08-26 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-26 . .

3 Rue du Musée Le Placître

Ger 50850 Manche Normandie



Two events in one weekend!

Evening of fire: Saturday, August 26th, from 6pm to midnight. Cooking demonstrations, musical atmosphere, demonstrations on the theme of fire, catering on site.

Potters market : Saturday 26th, from 2pm to 8pm and Sunday 27th August, from 10am to 6pm. Exhibition and sale of about thirty ceramists, animations (firing of the day before) and discovery workshops, catering on the spot.

Saturday : 4 ? / adult and 3 ? / child.

Sunday : free entrance for all.

Please note that the museum will be exceptionally closed on Saturday morning. Opening at 2pm for the pottery market.

Dos eventos en un fin de semana

Noche del fuego: sábado 26 de agosto, de 18.00 a 24.00 horas. Demostraciones culinarias, ambiente musical, demostraciones sobre el tema del fuego, catering in situ.

Mercado de ceramistas: sábado 26 de agosto, de 14:00 a 20:00 h y domingo 27 de agosto, de 10:00 a 18:00 h. Exposición y venta de una treintena de ceramistas, animaciones (cocción del día anterior) y talleres de descubrimiento, restauración in situ.

Sábado: 4€ / adulto y 3€ / niño.

Domingo: entrada gratuita para todos.

Tenga en cuenta que el museo permanecerá excepcionalmente cerrado el sábado por la mañana. Apertura a las 14h para el mercado de cerámica.

Zwei Veranstaltungen an einem Wochenende!

Abend des Feuers: Samstag, 26. August, von 18 Uhr bis Mitternacht. Kochvorführungen, musikalische Untermalung, Vorführungen zum Thema Feuer, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Töpfermarkt: Samstag, 26. August, von 14 bis 20 Uhr und Sonntag, 27. August, von 10 bis 18 Uhr. Verkaufsausstellung von etwa 30 Keramikern, Animationen (Ausbacken am Vortag) und Entdeckungsworkshops, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Samstag: 4 ? / Erwachsener und 3 ? / Kind.

Sonntag: freier Eintritt für alle.

Achtung: Das Museum ist am Samstagmorgen ausnahmsweise geschlossen. Eröffnung um 14 Uhr für den Töpfermarkt.

