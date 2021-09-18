La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres, La Chapelle-Bertrand Géocaching à La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand La Chapelle-Bertrand Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

### Retrouvez les plus beaux sites de la commune de la Chapelle-Bertrand en téléchargeant l’application officielle « Geocaching » ! Des vestiges de l’ancien bourg historique au lavoir, en passant par la chapelle de la Miolière, cherchez de petits objets cachés. Une quête gratuite à faire en famille ou entre amis !

Gratuit. Entrée libre.

2021-09-18T09:00:00 2021-09-18T19:00:00;2021-09-19T09:00:00 2021-09-19T19:00:00

