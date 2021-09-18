Le Havre Genius 2021 Le Havre, Seine-Maritime GENUiS 2021 : ça roule ! Genius 2021 Le Havre Catégories d’évènement: Le Havre

Atelier participatif de construction de mobilier urbain dans le cadre des installations GENiUS 2021. Ouvert à tous – sur inscription. Accès libre au site et aux installations toute la journée dans le cadre des JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Plus d’informations sur le projet GENiUS 2021 : [[http://man-leforum.fr/maison-de-l-architecture/programmation/entry-601-genius-2021.html](http://man-leforum.fr/maison-de-l-architecture/programmation/entry-601-genius-2021.html)](http://man-leforum.fr/maison-de-l-architecture/programmation/entry-601-genius-2021.html)

Sur inscription

Ateliers participatifs de construction avecTERR’O Genius 2021 Place Albert René, 76600 Le Havre Le Havre Saint-François Seine-Maritime

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-18T10:00:00 2021-09-18T17:00:00;2021-09-19T10:00:00 2021-09-19T17:00:00

