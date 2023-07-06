FESTIVAL TRAVERSE! Parcours Contes – Cilou Martin et Les Ecoles Gentray Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent, 6 juillet 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent.

Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent,Deux-Sèvres

Festival Traverse! Parcours Contes avec Cilou Martin et Les Ecoles

Saint-Martin-De-Saint-Maixent – Lieu-Dit Gentray

De racontées en jeux de bouche, de sons en jeux de corps, les élèves se sont appropriés des contes choisis, aimés. Puis ils en ont saisi un, le plus goûteux, pour se le mettre en bouche, en voix et même en rires, pour venir ici, sans prétention, vous en restituer la saveur.

Car que seraient les histoires sans vos oreilles pour les entendre ?

Tout public

Accès libre

Organisé par la communauté de communes Haut Val de Sèvre.

2023-07-06 à ; fin : 2023-07-06 . .

Gentray

Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Festival Traverse! Storytelling with Cilou Martin and Les Ecoles

Saint-Martin-De-Saint-Maixent – Lieu-Dit Gentray

From storytelling to mouth games, from sounds to body games, the pupils made the tales they’d chosen and loved their own. Then they grabbed one of the tastiest, and put it in their mouths, in their voices and even in their laughter, to come here, unpretentiously, to bring you the flavor.

For what would stories be without your ears to hear them?

All audiences

Free access

Organized by the communauté de communes Haut Val de Sèvre

Festival Traverse Cuentacuentos con Cilou Martin y Les Ecoles

Saint-Martin-De-Saint-Maixent – Lieu-Dit Gentray

De la narración a los juegos con la boca, de los sonidos a los juegos corporales, los alumnos hicieron suyos los cuentos que habían elegido y que les habían encantado. Luego tomaron uno de ellos, el más sabroso, y lo pusieron en sus bocas, en sus voces e incluso en sus risas, para venir aquí, sin pretensiones, a traerte el sabor.

Porque ¿qué serían las historias sin sus oídos para escucharlas?

Abierto a todos

Acceso libre

Organizado por la Mancomunidad del Haut Val de Sèvre

Festival Traverse! Märchenparcours mit Cilou Martin und den Schulen

Saint-Martin-De-Saint-Maixent – Lieu-Dit Gentray

Mit Erzählungen, Mundspielen, Klängen und Körperspielen haben sich die Schülerinnen und Schüler ausgewählte und geliebte Märchen angeeignet. Dann haben sie eines davon ausgewählt, das schmackhafteste, um es sich in den Mund zu stecken, mit der Stimme und sogar mit Lachen, um hier ganz unprätentiös zu kommen und Ihnen den Geschmack wiederzugeben.

Denn was wären die Geschichten ohne Ihre Ohren, die sie hören?

Für alle Altersgruppen

Freier Zugang

Organisiert von der Communauté de communes Haut Val de Sèvre

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre