Stage pastel avec Patricia Cabillon « L’art et la dégustation » 1 place de la gare, 18 mai 2023, Genêts.

L’artiste peintre Patricia Cabillon vous propose ce stage de pastel, au programme :

– Pastel 10h à 12h30 avec repas créole le midi

– Pastel 14h à 16h30 – dîner buffet à volonté et initiation au zouk dansant.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-05-18 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 . .

1 place de la gare Montviron

Genêts 50530 Manche Normandie



The painter Patricia Cabillon offers you this pastel workshop:

– Pastel 10am to 12:30pm with Creole lunch

– Pastel 2pm to 4:30pm – all-you-can-eat buffet dinner and initiation to zouk dancing.

Registration required.

La pintora Patricia Cabillon les propone este taller de pastel, con el programa :

– Pastel de 10h a 12h30 con almuerzo criollo

– Pastel de 14h a 16h30 con cena buffet libre e iniciación a la danza zouk.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Die Malerin Patricia Cabillon bietet Ihnen diesen Pastellworkshop an, auf dem Programm stehen:

– Pastell 10h bis 12h30 mit kreolischem Essen am Mittag

– Pastel 14h bis 16h30 – Abendessen mit Buffet nach Wunsch und Einführung in den tanzbaren Zouk.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche