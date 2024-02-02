OLGA PERICET GEMIER – CHAILLOT TH.NATIONAL DE LA DANSE Paris, 2 février 2024, Paris.

Olga PericetLa LeonaDans le cadre de la Biennale d’art flamenco«?La Leona?» (the lioness) is both the animal female and a prototype guitar of Antonio De Torres’, a founder of modern classical guitar and a flamenco god. Olga Pericet sets up a dialogue between these two lionesses in an intimate and wild flamenco show, accompanied by five musicians.She is feline and frail. Feminine and masculine. Shaped by tradition and driven by a fearless spirit, Olga Pericet has brought her talent to international stages for many years. Her flawless technique combines with an incandescent presence and an inventive gestural style in tune with the themes she tackles. In this show, which premiered at the Seville Biennale in 2022, she delves into the poetry and the mysteries of Antonio de Torres. The famous Sevillian musician and luthier invented the modern Spanish guitar in 1852. Like this instrument nicknamed “la Leona” – the lioness – the body of the dancer becomes the medium for a bracing journey into creative work. Gradually shedding any artifice, the young woman reveals herself. Her performance, backed by a quintet of musicians and a singer in unison, draws from the pure source of flamenco. The famous prototype that this piece is named after seems tailor-made for her. Isabelle Calabre

Tarif : 49.50 – 49.50 euros.

Début : 2024-02-02 à 21:15

GEMIER – CHAILLOT TH.NATIONAL DE LA DANSE 1 PLACE DU TROCADERO 75016 Paris