FAITES DES JARDINS 1 RUE DE LA MAIRIE, 1 mai 2023, Geffosses.

Lundi 1er mai 2023 GEFFOSSES

« FAITES DES JARDINS » organisée par la municipalité et le Comité des Fêtes

Troc vente achat de tout ce qui concerne le jardin ou le terroir entre particuliers et amateurs

Gratuit – Renseignements et Réservation avant le 25 avril

mairie.geffosses@gmail.com 02 33 47 87 66.

2023-05-01 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 17:00:00. .

1 RUE DE LA MAIRIE

Geffosses 50560 Manche Normandie



Monday, May 1, 2023 GEFFOSSES

« FAITES DES JARDINS » organized by the municipality and the Comité des Fêtes

Barter sale and purchase of all that concerns the garden or the soil between individuals and amateurs

Free of charge – Information and reservation before April 25th

mairie.geffosses@gmail.com 02 33 47 87 66

Lunes 1 de mayo de 2023 GEFFOSSES

« FAITES DES JARDINS » organizado por el municipio y el Comité des Fêtes

Compraventa por trueque de todo lo relacionado con el jardín o la tierra entre particulares y aficionados

Gratuito – Información y reserva antes del 25 de abril

mairie.geffosses@gmail.com 02 33 47 87 66

Montag, 1. Mai 2023 GEFFOSSES

« FAITES DES JARDINS », organisiert von der Gemeinde und dem Comité des Fêtes

Tauschhandel Verkauf Kauf von allem, was den Garten oder die Region betrifft, zwischen Privatpersonen und Amateuren

Kostenlos – Informationen und Reservierungen vor dem 25. April

mairie.geffosses@gmail.com 02 33 47 87 66

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche