Bal Swing Gasoline Palace Saou, 11 novembre 2023, Saou.

Saou,Drôme

Yellow Swing et Dj Stomp Sohier s’associe pour vous proposer une demie journée (après midi et soirée) de Swing et de Lindy Hop bien sûr..

2023-11-11 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-11 22:30:00. EUR.

Gasoline Palace Route de Bourdeaux

Saou 26400 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Yellow Swing and Dj Stomp Sohier join forces to offer you a half-day (afternoon and evening) of Swing and, of course, Lindy Hop.

Yellow Swing y Dj Stomp Sohier unen sus fuerzas para ofrecerte media jornada (tarde y noche) de Swing y Lindy Hop, por supuesto.

Yellow Swing und Dj Stomp Sohier haben sich zusammengetan, um Ihnen einen halben Tag (Nachmittag und Abend) Swing und natürlich Lindy Hop zu bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Office de Tourisme du Val de Drôme