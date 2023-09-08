Rugby à la ferme, 8 septembre 2023, Garlin.

Retransmission du match de rugby France/Nouvelle Zélande durant la coupe du monde sur grand écran avec repas à la ferme et la participation de la Cave de Crouseilles.

Repas cru à cuire vous même sur brasero. Charolais, vin et Gin’to

Sur réservation..

2023-09-08 à ; fin : 2023-09-08 . EUR.

Garlin 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Retransmission of the rugby match France/New Zealand during the world cup on big screen with meal at the farm and the participation of the Cave de Crouseilles.

Raw meal to cook yourself on brazier. Charolais, wine and Gin’to

On reservation.

Retransmisión del partido de rugby Francia/Nueva Zelanda de la Copa del Mundo en pantalla gigante con comida en la granja y participación de la Cave de Crouseilles.

Comida cruda para cocinar uno mismo en un brasero. Charolais, vino y Gin’to

Con reserva previa.

Übertragung des Rugbyspiels Frankreich/Neuseeland während der Weltmeisterschaft auf Großbildleinwand mit Essen auf dem Bauernhof und der Teilnahme der Cave de Crouseilles.

Rohes Essen zum Selberkochen auf einem Brasero. Charolais, Wein und Gin’to

Auf Vorbestellung.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par OT Nord Béarn