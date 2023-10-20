BATTLE DESSINÉE – COLORADO TRAIN – AVEC ALEX W.INKER ET NICOLAS BARBERON Garges-lès-Gonesse – Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Garges-lès-Gonesse Catégorie d’Évènement: Garges-lès-Gonesse BATTLE DESSINÉE – COLORADO TRAIN – AVEC ALEX W.INKER ET NICOLAS BARBERON Garges-lès-Gonesse – Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Garges-lès-Gonesse, 20 octobre 2023, Garges-lès-Gonesse. BATTLE DESSINÉE – COLORADO TRAIN – AVEC ALEX W.INKER ET NICOLAS BARBERON Vendredi 20 octobre, 15h00 Garges-lès-Gonesse – Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Alex W. Inker Nicolas Barberon Tous deux dessinateurs et passionnés de rock, les deux artistes s’affrontent autour de sujets

choisis par les médiathécaires avec le public pour seul juge. Le combat sera impitoyable ! – https://www.instagram.com/croque_and_roll_live/ (Nicolas Barberon)

– https://www.instagram.com/alex.w.inker/ (Alex W. Inker) Dans le cadre de BAM ! Festival de pop culture

OUVRIR LE PROGRAMME DU FESTIVAL

Disponible aussi dans les médiathèques et établissements partenaires Garges-lès-Gonesse – Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet 2 Rue Jean-François Chalgrin, 95140 Garges-lès-Gonesse Garges-lès-Gonesse [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@croque_and_roll_live) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/279948825_394041402597996_8300165495979216311_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=i77exp0qBFIAX8hMnsN&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBPtqgqNAqgzWb8pEkthnw3iidUbqMBkYjekjG1rdWUKA&oe=65319A8A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/croque_and_roll_live/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/croque_and_roll_live/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@alex.w.inker) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/369263431_5967177006721638_1649900982124343387_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=EuFKTHvHvMkAX9_B1O6&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBI7KxUWxVcAo6IrVKopD22fkPaG3lQtgLaHt99tVvWoA&oe=65316BC7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/alex.w.inker/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/alex.w.inker/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « sinsoulieu », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ddee ppoopp FFeest ccuult stiivval ltuurre al e Illustration: :Carla u00a9Illustration u00a9 Houllier CarlaHoullier programme 20.10 2023 SOIRu00e9E SOIRu00e9E Du2019ouverture Du2019ouverture > villiers-le-bel > 20.10 salon salon >> garges-Lu00c8S-GONESSE > 18.11 >… », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Brochure Bam 2023 Vdefinal Vf », « thumbnail_url »: « https://p.calameoassets.com/230822100334-37b671ffceecabda7d47c9bc991f181e/p1.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.calameo.com/books/0017990727fa9fa231f5a », « thumbnail_height »: 1596, « author_url »: « https://www.calameo.com/accounts/1799072 », « thumbnail_width »: 1140, « html »: « « , « provider_name »: « calameo.com »}, « link »: « https://www.calameo.com/read/0017990727fa9fa231f5a »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-20T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T18:00:00+02:00

2023-10-20T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T18:00:00+02:00 Regarder Découvrir Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Garges-lès-Gonesse Autres Lieu Garges-lès-Gonesse - Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Adresse 2 Rue Jean-François Chalgrin, 95140 Garges-lès-Gonesse Ville Garges-lès-Gonesse Lieu Ville Garges-lès-Gonesse - Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Garges-lès-Gonesse latitude longitude 48.971001;2.40149

Garges-lès-Gonesse - Médiathèque intercommunale Elsa Triolet Garges-lès-Gonesse https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/garges-les-gonesse/