Les Dimanches en famille_ Mick Hart / Jazz Arrangé Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille Lille, 21 avril 2019, Lille.

Les Dimanches en famille_ Mick Hart / Jazz Arrangé Dimanche 21 avril 2019, 17h30 Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille entrée libre et gratuite

Les Dimanches en famille c’est :

Une ambiance posée en après-midi (jeux de société, ateliers et animations jeune public …) un concert relax en début de soirée. De quoi rentrer sereins et décontractés avant de reprendre la semaine.

Invités musicaux ++MICK HART++ [Folk, Rock, Blues / Australie]

La musique du singer-songwriter australien est un mélange de Folk, Rock, Blues reposant sur une voix angélique et soul. Révélé en ouverture d’artistes de renommée tels que Bob Dylan, Sting, Van Morrison, Coldplay, Ben Harper, John Butler Trio et bien d’autres, Mick viendra nous presenter son nouvel opus « Awake ».

www.mickhart.com.au

++JAZZ Arrangé++ [swing, blues, jazz]

Jazz Arrangé », un mélange des groupes You Rascal, Zoada et Aguacate. Le répertoire va d’un jazz swing & blues, aux cumbia/musique latine en passant pas des compos reggae, musique africaine et des balkans, etc.

@ LE BISTROT DE ST SO

17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas

59000 Lille FRANCE

M° Lille Grand Palais

—> ENTRÉE GRATUITE <—

2019-04-21T17:30:00+02:00 – 2019-04-21T20:00:00+02:00

