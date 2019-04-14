Les Dimanches en famille_Antoine Pesle / Encore Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille Lille, 14 avril 2019, Lille.

Les Dimanches en famille_Antoine Pesle / Encore
Dimanche 14 avril 2019, 17h30
Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille
entrée libre et gratuite

Les Dimanches en famille c’est :

Une ambiance posée en après-midi (jeux de société, ateliers et animations jeune public …) un concert relax en début de soirée. De quoi rentrer sereins et décontractés avant de reprendre la semaine.

Invités musicaux

++ ANTOINE PESLE++ [POP]

Marvin Gaye /Christophe Rippert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kRumwo8U3E

http://hyperurl.co/zvzfg6

https://www.facebook.com/ANTOINE.PESLE/

ANTOINE PESLE + copains jouent chansons d’amour avec guitares pianos batterie, aussi avec câbles et musique micro tout en sonorisation sur demande, soin et retour de l être aimé sur place.

++ENCORE++

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRs-xYfU9WM

https://encore-duo.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/encoremusic.duo/

https://www.instagram.com/encoremusicduo/

@ LE BISTROT DE ST SO

17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas

59000 Lille FRANCE

M° Lille Grand Palais

—> ENTRÉE GRATUITE <—

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxhHVoNjzyU&index=1&list=PL7QOy9aSDRKVJsvIFzN0YXO8PnAqKD8by

https://open.spotify.com/user/6v6rf1mybugwy32bzv77ah2kf/playlist/3hqUodgtHhvqCrc29b5WHw

www.facebook.com/lebistrotdestso/events

le reste de l’actualité de St so : https://www.facebook.com/lebistrotdestso/

2019-04-14T17:30:00+02:00 – 2019-04-14T20:00:00+02:00

