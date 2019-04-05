Women, they rock !!! Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille Lille, 5 avril 2019, Lille.

Women, they rock !!! Vendredi 5 avril 2019, 20h00 Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille Entrée libre et gratuite

L’association l’itinérante présente :

WOMEN, they rock !!!

Tels les 3 mousquetaires, les 3 front women de cette soirée, résolument rock, feront front commun pour vous montrer ce que c’est que d’être une femme qui rocks !!!

Et, qui sait, peut-être y aura t-il (comme pour l’original ;) ) un petit 4° en bonus?!

++ AMARTIA ++ [rock progressif]

Influences: The Gathering, Pink Floyd, Mike Oldfield,Anathema

VIDEOS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGBdI-Zr42g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl9ERQCdQ8U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRe2V9wo2U8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAJrze_kx_w

FB

www.facebook.com/amartiaband

++ FUEL ++ [rock]

++ WHEN REASONS COLLAPSE ++ [deathcore mélodique]

influences : The Black Daliah Murder, All Shall Perish

VIDEOS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elc6mS6O4JE&list=PLKHZab2GkapfsYYnzUcYv1aslnnHEYkZs

– vidéo live : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1tvJGVX7JI

FB/SITE

https://www.facebook.com/WhenReasonsCollapse/

https://www.whenreasonscollapse.com/

BIO

Fondé en 2008 au sud de Paris (Essonne), When Reasons Collapse a pour objectif principal de délivrer une musique puissante, brutale et mélodique.

Le groupe évolue dans un mélange de métalcore et de deathcore agrémenté de bien d’autres influences et a la particularité d’avoir un chant féminin saturé.

Après deux EPs autoproduits en 2010 (Tale Of Crime) et 2011 (Full Of Lies) et deux albums en 2015 (Dark Passengers) et 2018 (Omen of the Banshee), le groupe a réalisé plus de 200 concerts dans 20 pays d’Europe.

Le groupe a partagé la scène avec Benighted, Within The Ruins, I Declare War, Vildhjarta, Trepalium, Svart Crown, Regarde les Hommes Tomber, Promethee, Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition,

Pittbulls in the nursery, Hord, The Walking Dead Orchestra,… »

Gare Saint Sauveur – Lille 17 boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59033 Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.pictoaccess.fr/widgets/poi?uid=3fbd4b0e-463f-4a51-97cc-33bdacb59dbc [{« data »: {« author »: « AmartiAChannel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « http://www.amartia.frnLive at « The beast Within » Release Party – Lambres Lez Douai (France)nFilmed by Ludovic SonriernEdited by Stu00e9phane Aguilera », « type »: « video », « title »: « AmartiA – Delicately (Live October 21th 2017) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mGBdI-Zr42g/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGBdI-Zr42g », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDTWyVgrUw9ZBoioZBJIkuQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGBdI-Zr42g », « type »: « oembed »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AmartiAChannel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Live @ l’Audito – Tourcoing december 21th 2018nhttps://www.facebook.com/amartiabandnProduction : Stu00e9phane Aguilera », « type »: « video », « title »: « AmartiA – Rain’s End Live @ l’Audito », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kl9ERQCdQ8U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl9ERQCdQ8U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDTWyVgrUw9ZBoioZBJIkuQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl9ERQCdQ8U », « type »: « oembed »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AmartiAChannel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « AmartiA’s new album, « The Beast Within », will be released in Sept. 2017 on http://amartia.fr », « type »: « video », « title »: « AmartiA – Temper Tantrum (lyrics video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bRe2V9wo2U8/mqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRe2V9wo2U8 », « thumbnail_height »: 180, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDTWyVgrUw9ZBoioZBJIkuQ », « thumbnail_width »: 320, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRe2V9wo2U8 », « type »: « oembed »}, {« data »: {« author »: « WhenReasonsCollapse », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Preorders : http://www.whenreasonscollapse.com/shopnnhttp://www.whenreasonscollapse.comnFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhenReasonsCollapsenDeezer : http://www.deezer.com/fr/music/when-reasons-collapsenTwitter : https://twitter.com/wrcollapsennESP: https://www.espguitars.com/nSPECTOR: http://www.spectorbass.com/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « When Reasons Collapse – Escape », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/elc6mS6O4JE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elc6mS6O4JE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZwbiS3RHl8KXrs4nf186jA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elc6mS6O4JE&list=PLKHZab2GkapfsYYnzUcYv1aslnnHEYkZs », « type »: « oembed »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Christophe Garnier », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « When Reasons Collapse – « Omen of the Banshee »nAlbum : « Omen of the Banshee » (2018)nLive to « El Dia De Los Muertos #4″ from Tours (2019)nnVideo directed by IMPULS’ LIVE : https://www.facebook.com/Impuls-Live-548525308954783nM’sieur Chris : https://www.facebook.com/garnier.christophenCyrille Gendron : https://www.facebook.com/cyrille.gendronnnPix by Ecaille De Lune Photographie : https://www.facebook.com/EcailleDeLunePhotonnWhen Reasons Collapse : https://www.facebook.com/WhenReasonsCollapse », « type »: « video », « title »: « When Reasons Collapse – « Omen of the Banshee » [IMPULS’ LIVE @ El Dia De Los Muertos #4 by Riipost] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/P1tvJGVX7JI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1tvJGVX7JI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAzsgWGJg5cn4R7iQ45rrug », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1tvJGVX7JI », « type »: « oembed »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2019-04-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2019-04-06T00:00:00+02:00

2019-04-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2019-04-06T00:00:00+02:00