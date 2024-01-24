REVE #3 – MAJOR MATHILDE + CLARABELLE + VERA MORO Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 24 janvier 2024, Lille.

REVE #3 – MAJOR MATHILDE + CLARABELLE + VERA MORO 24 et 25 janvier 2024 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-24T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-25T00:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-25T00:30:00+01:00

Au programme de ce mois-ci, un rdv trance avec deux Djs de Bruxelles pour une soirée haute en couleurs… Sans oublier notre Clarabelle nationale pour lancer la soirée et l’infatigable Crystal Chardonnay qui sera présente pour enflammer ST SO…

//LINE-UP

MAJOR MATHILDE

Dj émergente & performeuse belge, Major Mathilde aime la fusion des morceaux iconiques de la pop avec les basses classiques et décalées de la Trance. Attends-toi à des airs fun, fast and silly qui s’affranchissent du sérieux de la techno, un mélange de trance et d’eurodance saupoudré d’une stage presence digne d’une tournée de Britney (avant 2007).

SC: https://soundcloud.com/…/super-sexy-mixtape-for-super…

IG: https://www.instagram.com/majormathilde/?hl=fr

VERA MORO

Vera Moro (elle) est une DJ et performeuse queer basée à Bruxelles. Ses performances sont son moyen d’expression, combinant la musique, la danse et l’attention portée au maquillage et aux vêtements

Née à Vérone, en Italie, Vera a déménagé très tôt au Chili, avant de s’installer définitivement à Bruxelles. Sa volonté est d’exprimer son passé musical de manière cohérente en réunissant différents styles de musique dans ses sets.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/veramoro

IG: https://www.instagram.com/veramor.o/

CLARABELLE

Clarabelle Fonds-De-Bouteilles est une vraie star locale, estampillée produit du Nord ✨

Sortie de sa campagne des Hauts-De-France où elle était élue Miss Pâté de Campagne, elle a depuis quitté le Nord pour une aventure à Paris mais nous fera le plaisir de revenir en ville…

Depuis plusieurs décennies, elle est devenue LA personne à ramener en soirée, et a parcouru l’Europe, à la recherche de nouvelles sonorités…

Reine de la piste de danse, elle a une passion pour les musiques qui dépassent 145 BPM

IG : https://www.instagram.com/fondsdebouteilles/?hl=fr

SC : https://soundcloud.com/fonds-de-bouteilles

CRYSTAL CHARDONNAY

Icône Drag & reine de la nuit, Lille n’a plus de secret pour elle… Mais elle, en a toujours plus à t’offrir ! L’illusionniste parfaite : toutes les femmes de ta vie, en elle réunies.

L’indémodable, pour une soirée interminable sur scène, au rythme du club.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/crystal.chardonnay/

