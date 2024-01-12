ARKAM EXPERIENCE #3 Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 12 janvier 2024, Lille.

ARKAM EXPERIENCE #3 12 et 13 janvier 2024 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-12T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-12T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-13T00:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-13T01:00:00+01:00

Vous êtes les cobayes, nous sommes les médecins, les mélodies électriques et les kicks puissants sont nos instruments.

Après deux premières éditions réussies, préparez-vous à une scénographie encore plus impressionnante, où nos DJs et VJs résidents vous feront vibrer tout au long de la nuit. De l’acid techno à la hard techno, en passant par de la bass music, c’est encore un cocktail explosif que vous proposera Arkam pour ce premier rendez-vous de l’année 2024.

//

Dr. Watzmann

Dr. Watzmann aime mixer les styles et emporter avec lui l’auditeur dans un voyage auditif captivant. De la bass house à la techno en passant par de la DnB, ce DJ et producteur lillois ne cessera de vous surprendre. Pour Experience 3 il s’occupera du warm-up alors un conseil, venez tôt pour ne pas manquer le mélange explosif de sonorités qu’il vous prépare !

SC : https://soundcloud.com/dr-watzmann

Makiae

Makiae vous proposera un set explosif, inspiré par des artistes tels que Nico Moreno ou OMAKS. Un voyage au cœur du cœur des abysses de la Techno, où kicks puissants et mélodies entraînantes se déchaîneront.

SC : https://soundcloud.com/makiae

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/makiae_br/

Mentome Moir

Mentome Moir est un artiste et producteur aux multiples influences, entre Bass Music, Ambient et Hip-Hop. Embrassant sa passion pour le sound design, à travers ce projet il essaye de partager un son à la fois “Raw” et mélancolique. Lors de son set, il présentera en avant-première son EP “HAZE” qui représente son évolution personnelle et artistique au cours de l’année 2023.

Bandcamp : https://mentomemoir.bandcamp.com/

Spotify : https://spoti.fi/3McnEYJ

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mentomemoir/

Twitch : @mentomemoir

Youtube : @mentomemoir

SERÄK

SERÄK est un DJ/producteur Français situé à Lille et également co-fondateur du collectif Maroilles Records.

Inspiré par Richie Hawtin, 999999999 ou Luke Vibert, SERÄK travaille des productions Techno Acid musclées, armées de 303, de 909 et de basslines rondes et rebondies. Initialement entré dans l’univers de la musique à travers le rap français des 90, il garde un goût particulier pour le sampling et les rythmes syncopés du breakbeat. A la base d’une production émotionnellement forte et engagée, il aime partager son ressenti sur l’actualité à travers des samples vocaux méticuleusement choisis.

SC : https://soundcloud.com/serakmusic

Spotify : https://spoti.fi/40KS09f

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/serakmusic

TesseracT

Ses premières expériences auditives électro au début des années 2000 se sont faites à la fois au sein des free party et et des scènes Jumpstyle de la frontière belge. Il aime donc allier le mélodique au kick hardcore. Puisant son inspiration d’un objet en 4 dimensions, TesseracT vous fera voyager de l’origine de la techno à la hard techno actuelle. Un voyage temporel pour vos oreilles et vos pieds qui n’arrêteront pas de gesticuler.

SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/sCZqG

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tesseract_arkam/

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.