Face B : Vinyl Only ! Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, 11 janvier 2024

Face B : Vinyl Only ! 11 et 12 janvier 2024 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Début : 2024-01-11T19:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-12T00:30:00+01:00

CELLULE

Cellule traduit son univers artistique pour le voyage et l’émotion que procure la musique. Des sonorités afro, latino aux heures de gloire de la house New-Yorkaise, tout y passe avec la volonté d’entremêler les genres et générations.

♫ https://soundcloud.com/matthias-pinceel

CHARLIE

Digger insatiable, Charlie s’inspire de ses voyages pour mêler divers styles musicaux : Deep, Hosue, Techno, Trance et ELectro avec des basslines savoureuses. Programmé sur différents festivals en Amérique du Sud, il joue aussi à Londres, Bruxelles et Barcelone.

Son énergie contagieuse promet au public une croisière envoutante sur de nouvelles ondes cosmiques.

https://soundcloud.com/charlieritz

DANIEL ANDRÉ

Daniel André ne se limite à aucune frontière de la musique électronique et n’aime pas vraiment la stabilité. A l’écoute du public comme de son instinct, il tient à ce que chacune de ses apparitions transmettent son amour pour la musique.

https://soundcloud.com/danielandre_lbf

LAURA BRK

Laura BRK puise son inspiration dans la deep, minimal, micro house, dub, ambient et plus encore. Suivez-la pour écouter de nouveaux mixes et entendre les dernières sorties d’artistes sous côtés et en devenir.

https://soundcloud.com/laura-brk

TEIZEN

Equilibriste entre deux platines et digger effréné, il partage ses dernières trouvailles Deep House aux percussions intenses et mélodies atmosphériques. De Lisbonne à Amsterdam, Teizen écume tous les disquaires des plus grandes capitales européennes et garde une affection particulière pour la French Touch.

https://soundcloud.com/teizen

